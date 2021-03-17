West Liberty was seeded No. 7 in the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament and will face No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State in the quarterfinals of the Elite 8 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The Hilltoppers (18-4) defeated top-seeded Hillsdale 78-61 in the Atlantic Region championship game Tuesday night in West Liberty. Northwest Missouri State (25-2) defeated Northern State 91-86 in overtime Tuesday night in the Central Region title game.
The West Liberty-Northwest Missouri State winner will play in the national semifinals at 8:45 p.m. on March 25 against the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 3 seed Flagler (17-2) and No. 6 Truman (20-2).
The other quarterfinals will pit No. 1 West Texas A&M (17-2) vs. No. 8 Daeman (10-5) and No. 4 Lincoln Memorial (18-3) vs. No. 5 Colorado School of Mines (18-2).
The Division II men’s championship game is scheduled for 7 noon on Saturday, March 27.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers used a three-run fourth inning to hold off Morehead State 4-2 Wednesday afternoon at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers earn their third straight win to improve to 7-5 on the season. The Eagles fall to 7-9.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, WVU’s Paul McIntosh brought in Hudson Byorick on a sacrifice fly before Victor Scott crushed a two-run homer to right field to put West Virginia up 3-1.
Morehead answered with a run in the sixth, but McIntosh hit a solo shot to center field in the bottom of the seventh to help WVU hang on for the win.
Tyler Chadwick earned the win for West Virginia, allowing one run on one hit and striking out two in one inning of relief. WVU starter Carlson Reed gave up just two hits and struck out two in three innings.
Mikey Kluska went 3 for 4 while Scott and McIntosh both knocked in two runs for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia hosts Coastal Carolina for a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.
•••
WVU SOCCER: The West Virginia University men’s team suffered its second straight loss Wednesday afternoon, falling 1-0 to Bowling Green at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (2-2, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) allowed an early goal by the Falcons that proved the difference.
BGSU’s Nathan Masters sent a free kick inside to Jacob Erlandson, who headed the ball into the corner of the goal in just the 12th minute. WVU was unable to notch the come-from-behind score for the second straight match.
The Mountaineers travel to SIU Edwardsville Sunday. Kickoff it set for 1 p.m.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: West Virginia University women’s basketball red shirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick was named to the Associated Press’ All-American team as an honorable mention selection on Wednesday.
Gondrezick is the 29th All-America selection in WVU program history and is the 13th player from the Mountaineer women’s basketball history to be named to an All-America team. The Michigan native is the first All-American for West Virginia since Tynice Martin in 2019 (WBCA) and the first player to be named to the AP All-America team since Teana Muldrow in 2018.
Gondrezick led West Virginia in scoring 16 times this season and is averaging 19.9 points. She also leads the team in assists (117) and is second in steals (41).