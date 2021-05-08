The West Virginia State University softball team advanced to the championship game of the Mountain East Conference tournament, shutting out West Liberty 4-0 in the winners bracket championship Saturday in Salem, Virginia.
Kasey Murphy pitched a shutout for the Yellow Jackets, allowing just two hits to improve to 11-7 on the season. She also was 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run.
State (28-7) advances to the championship series on Sunday at 1 p.m. and is the only team left unbeaten. The Yellow Jackets will play West Liberty, needing just one win out of two games to win the title.
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers had their chances to win in the bottom of the 11th inning but couldn’t deliver in falling 8-7 at home to Oklahoma in the Big 12.
Trailing 8-6, WVU (17-23) had the bases loaded with nobody out. Dominic Ragazzo hit a sacrifice fly to get the Mountaineers to within one, but a strikeout and a ground out ended the threat and game.
Alec Burns hit two home runs and drove in three runs for WVU and Austin Davis also homered and collected two hits. Former St. Albans standout Jake Carr got the start, going with five innings, allowing three unearned runs.