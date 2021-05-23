West Virginia State University received the No. 3 seed and the University of Charleston is the No. 5 seed for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional baseball tournament, scheduled to start Thursday at Segra Field at the Welch Athletic Complex in Charleston.
The double-elimination tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday. Winners of eight regionals advance to the Division II championship tournament set for June 5-12 in Cary, North Carolina.
WVSU (32-8), which received an automatic bid to the regional by winning the Mountain East Conference tournament, will face Millersville (28-13) Thursday at a time to be determined. No. 2 seed Millersville received an at-large bid through the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
UC (31-10), the host school for the regional, received an at-larg big and will face fourth-seeded Bloomsburg (23-18) Thursday. The winner will face top-seeded Seton Hill (35-6), the PSAC regular-season and tournament champion.
Times for the games were not established by press time.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The West Virginia University baseball team will face Kansas in the Big 12 tournament play-in game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown BallPark Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a 23-25 overall record and an 8-16 mark in the Big 12. WVU tied with Kansas (30-26, 8-16) for eighth place in the league standings, necessitating the single-elimination play-in game.
The WVU-Kansas winner will advance to the double-elimination portion of the Big 12 tournament and face No. 1-seeded Texas (40-13, 17-7) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 4 Oklahoma State (32-16-1) and No. 5 Oklahoma (27-26, 11-13) also appear in the division two side of the bracket.
Division one consists of No. 3 Texas Tech (35-13, 14-10) against No. 6 Baylor (31-18, 11-13) as well as No. 2 TCU (37-16, 17-7) against No. 7 Kansas State (31-22, 10-14).
•••
MARSHALL SOCCER: Fresh off its national championship run, the Marshall men’s soccer staff was recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as the Coaching Staff of the Year, as announced by the organization.
Marshall went 13-2-3 this season, winning the Conference USA tournament title, and the Thundering Herd then topped Fordham, Clemson and Georgetown to advance to the NCAA College Cup. The Herd then earned a 1-0 win against North Carolina in the semifinals before getting a 1-0 overtime win over Indiana to claim the title.
•••
PREP BASEBALL: Cabell Midland scored three runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth en route to a 10-2 win Saturday night at Cabell Midland.
Drew Elkins, Clay Holmes and Carson Wilson all had two RBIs for Cabell Midland, and Curtis Ball and Jackson Fetty had two hits each. Tanner Bondurant and Brock Jeffries drove in the Riverside runs.
•••
COACHING CLASS: The NFHS/ACEP is holding a coaching class for anyone interested in coaching a secondary school sport.
To register, contact instructor Willie Wilson at 304-525-0525 or go to www.wvssac.org