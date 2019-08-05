Bob White beat John Duty in a scorecard playoff after both tallied a even par 70 to win the round of the day in the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series at Berry Hills Country Club on Monday.
Both White and Duty won their respective age divisions with White winning the Gold Division (Ages 70 and up). Duty took home the Senior Division (ages 50-59).
Other winners included Oscar Ibrahim (Net Senior Division, ages 50-59), Glenn Yost (Gross Silver Division, ages 60-69), Sam Markins (Net Silver Division, ages 60-69), and Greg Mason (Net Division, ages 70 and up).
•••
WVU SWIMMING AND DIVING: Three members of the Mountaineer men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams concluded competition at USA Swimming’s 2019 National Championship in Stanford, California.
David Dixon finished 14th overall in the 200 fly with a time of 1:58.69 in the event’s B final. Morgan Bullock and Julia Nilton also competed in the National Championships. All three swimmers were All-Big 12 first team honorees.