Bob Williams, the men’s basketball coach for 17 seasons at WVU Tech, has taken the position of head coach of the men’s postgraduate team at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.
Williams has 22 years of head coaching experience at the collegiate level in West Virginia, including five seasons at Glenville State (1997-2002) and 17 at Tech (2002-19), split between the school’s Montgomery and Beckley campuses.
He had a record of 402-304 with the Golden Bears, and made four trips to the NAIA National Tournament (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019). Tech went 30-5 in his final season, his highest win total in one season, and a No. 3 national ranking.
GOODMAN PLACES 5TH: Former Winfield state champion pole vaulter Dianna Goodman placed fifth Friday at the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston. Goodman, a Marshall signee, cleared 11 feet, 11.75 inches at Humble High School to earn AAU All-America honors.
This marks the second national meet in the last week that Goodman has been a medalist and earned All-America status. She finished fourth at the USATF Junior Olympic Nationals in Jacksonville, Florida, this past Saturday. She competes in the summer for the Capital City Striders.
Goodman is the all-time state record holder with a vault of 12-5 for the Generals. She also holds the state Class AA state meet record at 12-2.