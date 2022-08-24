Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield put up a team score of 296 to run away with the Cardinal Conference golf championship Wednesday at Big Bend Golf Course.

Winfield’s Jackson Woodburn shot a 3-under-par 68 to claim medalist honors and lead the Generals to the team title.