The West Virginia State University baseball team surrendered four runs in the fourth inning as it dropped a 7-4 decision to Malone on Tuesday in Canton, Ohio.The Yellow Jackets dip to 10-10 on the season (5-3 Mountain East Conference).Mike Huber went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI for State, while Ryan Kay and Nathan Paulsen each drove in a run and Kyle Waters tallied two hits.Allen Diaz went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Malone.WVSU hosts Notre Dame in a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.