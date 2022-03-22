The West Virginia State University baseball team defeated Malone 7-6 Tuesday at Thurman Munson Field in Canton.
WVSU (9-6) had five hits in the contest, led by a two-hit performance from freshman Nathan Paulsen. Andrew Stone scored twice.
State wasted no time getting on the board, plating three runs in the first inning. Andrew Stone led off the frame with a walk, and then came home on a triple from Paulsen, who then scored on a wild pitch. After singling to left-center, Matthew Kline came home on a single through the left side from Michael Stone.
Malone (9-11) used five hits to score five times in the bottom of the first, so the game of cat-and-mouse ensued.
State scored thrice in the second, when catcher Dylan Ball scored on a wild pitch after singling his way on. A Pioneers miscue brought home two runners, putting State ahead 6-5.
The lead was again short lived, as Malone capitalized on a Yellow Jackets error to even the contest at 6-6.
The stalemate remained until the 6th inning, when Andrew Sharp reached on a throwing error, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly from A. Stone.
State hosts a pair of Mountain East Conference foes for its league home opener this weekend, welcoming Fairmont State for a doubleheader Saturday before hosting Frostburg State Sunday in another twin bill.
WVSU SOFTBALL: West Virginia State University's Kasey Murphy was selected as the Mountain East Conference softball Pitcher of the Week Tuesday.
Murphy was dominant both in the circle and at the plate for the Yellow Jackets as they went 4-0 last weekend to start their MEC schedule.
She pitched complete-game wins over Glenville State Saturday (a 2-1 win) and Concord Sunday (a 9-1 win). Murphy finished the weekend with 13 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA.
Murphy also helped State remain perfect through its first four conference games with her bat. She hit .538 with four homers and one double while accounting for seven RBIs and four runs.
MARSHALL TRACK: Marshall sprinter Mikah Alleyne was named Conference USA’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.
Alleyne won the 400 meters Saturday with a school-record time of 53.35 seconds and was three-tenths of a second faster than second-place Kiah Williams of host UCF. That time is the eighth-fastest mark nationally.
Alleyne lowered her previous school record mark of 53.45, set during the 2021 season.
WVSU TENNIS: The No. 32-ranked Yellow Jackets to No. 45 Florida Southern 6-1 in their first match of its spring break road trip Monday in Lakeland, Florida. Maya Haidari claimed the sole singles victory for WVSU in the No. 4 spot, rallying to a 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 win.
The WVSU men's team edged Union College 4-3 in its first match at the Professional Tennis Registry Spring Tennis Fest in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Both No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles were won by WVSU to claim the doubles point. Alex Cottrell and Mateo Flores won 6-1 in the No. 1 pairing before Paulo Gutierrez and Elias Valencia claimed a 6-2 victory at No. 2.
State's Ryan Mullins won at No. 3 singles and Elias Valencia won at No. 4 singles.
Paulo Gutierrez's tie-breaking win against Union's Cameron Kooper ultimately earned the team victory for West Virginia State. Gutierrez lost the first set 4-6, won the second set 6-2 and took the tie-breaking third set 10-6.
CORRECTION: In Tuesday's Gazette-Mail print edition, it was reported that Herbert Hoover's Levi Paxton was an honorable mention on the All-Cardinal Conference boys basketball team. Herbert Hoover senior Dylan Paxton is the honorable mention on the All-Cardinal Conference boys basketball team.