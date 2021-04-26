The West Virginia State University baseball team swept a doubleheader from West Virginia Wesleyan Monday at Cal Bailey Field in Institute. The Yellow Jackets held on for a 2-1 win in the first game before picking up an 8-2 win in the nightcap.
Monday’s wins help State conclude a four-game sweep of the Bobcats this season, and move the Yellow Jackets to 23-7 (20-4 Mountain East Conference).
In the first game, WVSU broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fourth when Michael Stone singled in Jared Hunt for what proved to be the winning run.
Nick Loftis got the win for State, allowing just two hits and striking out six in six innings.
Hunt finished 3 for 3 and Matthew Kline drove in a run for the Yellow Jackets.
In the second game, WVSU used a three-run sixth inning — highlighted by a two-run homer by Kline — to pull away.
Kline finished 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run, and four RBIs, while Andrew Stone doubled in a run, and Matt Harrison and Noah Cummings each tallied an RBI for State.
WVSU hosts Ohio Valley Tuesday at 3 p.m.
•••
WVSU BASEBALL: West Virginia State University baseball player Ethan Lauchart was named the Mountain East Conference pitcher of the week, the league announced Monday. Lauchart shares the honor with Concord’s Andrew Neff.
A senior from Sissonville, Lauchart took a perfect game into the sixth inning in State’s victory over West Virginia Wesleyan, but settled for the complete-game win. He yielded two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.
•••
UC SOFTBALL: The University of Charleston softball team split a doubleheader against Davis & Elkins Monday afternoon in Elkins. The Golden Eagles cruised to a 12-1 win in the first game before dropping a 5-2 decision in the second game.
UC moves to 27-9 on the season, 20-6 in the MEC.
In the first game, Allysa Lake went 2 for 3 with a double, a home run, and five RBIs for Charleston, which cranked out eight hits.
Megan Eder smacked a three runs homer and Emma Groe crushed a two-run bomb for UC, while Kendall Marshall added a double and an RBI.
Danielle Bauer picked up the win in the circle for UC, allowing one run on three hits and struck out four in five innings.
In the nightcap, D&E used a three-run first inning and weathered a two-run rally by UC in the top of the fifth to get the win.
Brionna Bowman drove in two runs for Charleston. Maddie Lavelle and Honesty Holt each knocked in a pair of runs for the Senators.
UC’s Morgan Hoppe suffered the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out four in five innings.
Charleston travels to West Liberty for a doubleheader Tuesday. The first game is set for 3 p.m.
•••
AAU BASKETBALL: The West Virginia AAU basketball tournaments for boys and girls have been set for May and June.
For girls, the dates are May 14-16 and June 11-13. The boys will run on May 21-23 and June 25-27. For more information, go to wvaau.com or call Clarence Woody at 304-422-6328.