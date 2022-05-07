The West Virginia State University women’s tennis team narrowly defeated the University of Charleston 4-3 in the championship match of the NCAA Atlantic Region tournament Saturday in Kanawha City.
With the score tied at 3, No. 6 singles decided the match. WVSU’s Julia Daszkiewicz was able to win in the third set to send State to the Sweet 16.
The Yellow Jackets claimed four singles wins (Julieta Beltramino, Lea Rolland, Maya Haidari, Daszkiewicz). UC earned the doubles point and two singles wins (No. 1 and No. 2 seed).
WVU BASEBALL: The West Virginia University baseball team tried to rally late but couldn’t come through in falling 5-2 to No. 18 Texas in the first game of a doubleheader at home in the Big 12 Saturday.
The second game was far worse for WVU as the Mountaineers were shut out 11-0 by Texas with the Longhorns sweeping the doubleheader.
In the nightcap, WVU only collected two hits in seven innings, one by Austin Davis and the other by Alex Khan. Lucas Gordon pitched the complete game for Texas to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Ivan Melendez had three hits, including two home runs and four RBIs for the Longhorns. Texas hit five home runs, including one by Austin Todd, Trey Faltine, and Douglas Hodo.
Trailing by three in the ninth inning of the first game, the Mountaineers were able to get the tying run to the plate with two outs but pinch hitter Kevin Dowdell flew out to right field to end the threat and game.
The losses drops WVU to 27-18 overall and 9-8 in conference play.Neither team scored in the first three innings before Texas (34-16) broke through with a run in the fourth inning and added another run in the sixth.
Barry was 3 for 3 for the Mountaineers in the first game.
WV STATE-UC BASEBALL: Due to inclement weather, the series between the rival Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles was adjusted.
On Sunday, the two teams will play a doubleheader at UC. On Monday, the series switches to WVSU for a pair of games. Both are scheduled for 1 p.m.
MARSHALL BASEBALL: Travis Sankovich went 4 for 5 to jump start Marshall’s offense and the Thundering Herd made early run production stand up in a 9-6 win over UTSA on Saturday in San Antonio.
Kyle Schaefer hit a two-run home run in the top of the third to push the Marshall lead to 4-0, then had an RBI double to cap a five-run fourth inning in which Jordon Billups also had a two-run double as Marshall (20-25-1, 9-14 Conference USA) took command 9-1.
That proved to be enough, although UTSA (31-15, 15-7 C-USA) tried to make it interesting in the late innings, getting a three-run home run from Chase Keng to close the gap.
Marshall reliever Ryan Capuano came on in the eighth inning and pitched two scoreless innings while facing the minimum en route to his second save of the season.
Capuano saved the win for starter Patrick Copen, who allowed four earned runs and six hits in six innings while striking out five to get the win.
The two teams return to Roadrunner Field at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game series.
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: One day after a scoreless affair until extra innings, North Texas got the bats going to earn a 12-4 Conference USA softball win over Marshall in Denton, Texas.
With the win, North Texas (32-13, 17-6 C-USA) clinches the win in the series and keeps pace with Louisiana Tech for first place in C-USA’s West Division.
Marshall falls to 32-16 on the season and 14-9 in the East Division, which puts the Herd in third place.
The Mean Green got things going quickly, scoring a run in the first before adding three on a home run by Mikayla Smith in the second that pushed the advantage to 4-0 after two innings.
Marshall crawled back within 5-3 in the fourth, following a sacrifice by Lauren Love to score Madison Whitaker and a wild pitch that scored KayKay Kenney.
However, North Texas got a three-run home run by Saleen Donohoe in the fifth inning that pushed the lead before the Mean Green tacked on several more runs to close it out.
Grace Chelemen was 3 for 4 for Marshall and also robbed North Texas of a home run in center field and started a double play defensively.
The two teams close out the three-game set at 1 p.m. Sunday. Marshall will then stay out in Denton and await the Conference USA softball tournament, which gets underway next week.