West Virginia State University’s Paige Scruggs was named the Mountain East Conference softball Player of the Week, while teammate Emilee Walker was tabbed as the league’s Pitcher of the Week.
Scruggs, a junior from Hurricane, went 5 of 14 (.357) with a double and five RBI, while scoring two runs and swiping a base in a 2-2 weekend for the Yellow Jackets.
Walker, a sophomore from Man, allowed just three hits while striking out six in four innings as State edged Maryville 3-2. In a second game against Maryville, Walker surrendered just one run on four hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings of relief.
•••
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: University’s Josh Edwards has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. Edwards is the third runner from University to receive the award.
The 5-foot-7, 120-pound sophomore won the Class AAA state meet this past season with a time of 15:50.06, winning by a margin of 14.15 seconds. Edwards took 15th at the Foot Locker South Regional championships and won five of seven races on the season. He did not lose to an in-state competitor all year.