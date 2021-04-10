The West Virginia State University softball team split a doubleheader against West Virginia Wesleyan, winning the first game 8-3 before losing the second game 5-1 Saturday in Institute.
In the victory, WVSU (16-8 overall, 13-3 in Mountain East Conference), scored seven runs in the fourth inning. Former Hurricane standout Paige Scruggs had two hits and four RBIs and Emma Ruth hit a two-run homer.
Four different players had hits for the Yellow Jackets in the second game, including Lindsey Phares, also from Hurricane. Former Winfield standout Emily Moore pitched two innings of shutout ball in relief.
WVSU SOCCER: The West Virginia State University women’s soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to Concord Friday in Beckley.
WVSU falls to 2-4-1 on the season, while Concord improves to 6-1.
The Yellow Jackets (2-4-1) got out to a quick 2-0 lead, using goals by Megan Maslak (21:45) and Naomi Waithira (26:39).
The Mountain Lions (6-1) answered with goals by Ellie Hawcroft (28:41) and Elisha Robinson (32:01) to knot the game at 2-2 before Leah Foster netted the eventual game-winner in the 70th minute to give CU the victory.
Maslak and Waithira each tallied an assist for State. Yasmin Mosby notched two assists for CU.
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers dropped their fifth straight game, losing on the road at Baylor 7-4 in the Big 12.
Matt McCormick accounted for all of the runs for WVU (11-14), hitting a three-run homer in the second inning and added an RBI single in the fourth inning.
PREP LACROSSE: George Washington split a pair of games, falling to Wheeling Central 9-6 and knocking off John Marshall 12-3.
Henry Long scored three goals for GW against the Maroon Knights. Mason Nunley tallied four goals for the Patriots against the Monarchs.