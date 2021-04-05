West Virginia State University swept a softball doubleheader from Concord Monday afternoon in Athens. State edged the Mountain Lions 7-5 in the first game before cruising to a 9-1 victory in the nightcap.
The Yellow Jackets extend their winning streak to four games and improve to 14-6 on the season (11-1 Mountain East Conference).
In the first game, WVSU used a three-run sixth inning to get the win.
Paige Scruggs went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs while Emele Clark, Emma Ruth and Madison Rafuson each drove in a run for State.
WVSU reliever Emilee Moore earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out two against two walks in three innings.
In the second game, the Yellow Jackets scored six runs over the third and fourth innings and rapped out 12 hits to put Concord away. Ruth went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Rafuson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Autumn Thompson smacked an RBI double for State.
Thompson picked up the win in the circle, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out two in five innings.
WVSU hosts the University of Charleston Wednesday in a doubleheader. The first game is slated for 2 p.m.
•••
WVU SOCCER: Midfielder Lilly McCarthy of the No. 4-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
McCarthy tallied the game-winning assist in the Mountaineers’ 1-0 win over No. 10 Virginia Saturday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Baltimore native connected with junior midfielder Isabella Sibley in the 86th minute to help WVU take down its second consecutive top-10 opponent. She also tallied a shot on goal in the victory.
McCarthy has started in four of her 10 games played this season, registering two assists and 11 shots in 484 minutes.