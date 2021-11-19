West Virginia State had no trouble with the University of Charleston as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Golden Eagles in straight sets 3-0 (26-20, 28-26, 25-17) on Friday in the Mountain East Conference tournament semifinals in Institute.
Jenna Dufresne led the match with 16 kills for WVSU. Dufresne and Natalie Beer also had seven blocks. Peri Martin tallied 25 assists and Kiersten Eggleton had 22 assists. Sage Bearnson led UC with 14 kills and Maria Hernandez tallied 38 assists.
WVSU, the No. 1 seed in the South Division and host of the tournament, will move on to face Wheeling, the No. 1 seed in the North Division, for the MEC title at 5 p.m. Saturday. Wheeling defeated West Liberty 3-1 in the other semifinal.
WVU women’s basketball: The No. 22-ranked Mountaineers improved to 2-0 with a 78-58 win over Kennesaw State on Friday at the WVU Coliseum.
Three Mountaineers finished in double figures. Senior guard Jasmine Guard scored a team-high 14 points, junior forward Esmery Martinez scored 13 points and junior guard KK Deans scored 12. Martinez also pulled in 12 rebounds to earn a double-double, her first of the season.
WVU shot 27 of 59 (45.8%) and was 11 of 24 (45.8%) from 3-point range. WVU forced 23 Kennesaw State turnovers and scored 27 points off those turnovers.
Girls basketball: Carlee Burdette scored 22 points and Kaylee Graham added 21 as Elk Valley Christian defeated Lewisburg Baptist 66-47 in its season opener. Lewisburg’s Mady Bruce led all scorers with 28 points.