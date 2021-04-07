The West Virginia State University and University of Charleston softball teams split a doubleheader Wednesday in Institute. The Golden Eagles won the first game 9-4 but State blanked UC 9-0 in the nightcap.
Charleston moves to 15-5 (8-2 Mountain East Conference) on the season, while WVSU sits at 15-7 (12-2 MEC).
In the first game, UC led 4-3 after six innings and plated five runs in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Charleston starter Danielle Bauer earned the victory, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in four innings.
Megan Eder went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Allysa Lake went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and Gracie Donato went 3 for 5 and drove in a run for the Golden Eagles, who cranked out 18 hits.
Emma Ruth led the Yellow Jackets, going 2 for 4 with a home run, while Emele Clark, Madison Rafuson and Kasey Murphy each knocked in a run.
In the second game, State starter Autumn Thompson struck out two and walked none en route to a two-hit shutout to help WVSU win in five innings.
Thompson helped her cause at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, while Paige Scruggs went 2 for 3 with a home run and Lindsey Phares drove in two runs on a pair of doubles. Also for State, Ruth had three RBIs.
WVU TENNIS: The West Virginia University women’s tennis team has suspended play for the remainder of the 2021 spring season due to not meeting the minimum qualification numbers for competition, WVU Athletics Director Shane Lyons announced Wednesday.
A combination of factors including injuries, COVID-19 restrictions and student-athletes in the transfer portal have resulted in roster limitations that do not meet the minimum game threshold requirements per Big 12 policies.
The Mountaineers will finish the 2020-21 season with a 3-6 overall record, including an 0-6 mark in Big 12 play. Regular-season matches against Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Marshall and Iowa State remained on the schedule.