The West Virginia State volleyball team lost in four sets to Urbana by scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-17 Saturday in Institute.
Gabrielle Thompson had 10 kills and 15 points for the Yellow Jackets (16-12, 8-3 Mountain East), while Devon Putnam and Gabrielle Bullock each had 11 kills. Lexi Reinert had 15 kills to lead the Blue Knights (14-9, 10-1 MEC).
•••
WVU CROSS COUNTRY: The WVU women’s team finished third at the Big 12 championship Saturday in Waco, Texas, placing four runners in all-conference places to finish just four points behind conference champion Oklahoma State.
WVU had 56 points to the Cowboys’ 52 and second-place Texas’ 54. Candace Archer paced the Mountaineers with a 6K time of 20:46.8, good for seventh overall, with Olivia Hill coming in ninth at 20:54.7 and Hayley Jackson finishing 1.1 seconds behind in 10th. Ceili McCabe was the fastest freshman in the field, finishing 13th overall in 21:03.9.
The four Mountaineers finishing with all-Big 12 honors is the most ever for WVU, and their most all-conference honors in any conference since 1994. Cailie Logue from Iowa State beat Oklahoma State’s Taylor Somers by just 0.5 seconds, winning the individual championship with a time of 20:08.2.
•••
MARSHALL CROSS COUNTRY: The Thundering Herd’s men’s and women’s cross country teams finished fifth and ninth, respectively, at the Conference USA Cross Country Championships Saturday at Kereiakes Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The men tied their best-ever finish in the C-USA meet, first set in 2017, led by Alex Minor’s 8K time of 24:52.85, good for 17th overall. Minor also became only the Herd’s fifth cross-country runner to earn multiple all-league honors.
Abby Herring paced the women’s team with a 5K time of 18:41.92, finishing in 40th overall. Middle Tennessee swept overall honors, winning both men’s and women’s team titles as well as the individual races, as Jacob Choge took the men’s race with a time of 23:52.2 and Eusila Chepkemei won the women’s race in 16:55.9.
•••
COLLEGE SWIMMING: WVU dominated the West Virginia State Games at Mylan Park in Morgantown, winning 36 of 38 competitions, including a clean sweep of 19 men’s races, and both men’s and women’s team honors.
Twenty-one Mountaineers took victories, both individually and in group competitions, led by seven wins for Morgan Bullock on the women’s side and six wins for David Dixon on the men’s team. Marshall swimmers took second place in the women’s team competition and were the only other school to win a race at the event, with Jordyn O’Dell taking the 200-yard backstroke and Catherine Bendziewicz winning the 200-yard freestyle.
•••
WVU TENNIS: The Mountaineers took five wins on Saturday at the Kentucky Invite in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
The teams of Anastasiia Bovolskaia and Giovanna Caputo and Anne-Sophie Courteau and Sofia Duran won their doubles matches, with WVU undefeated in doubles through two days of competition, while Bovolskaia, Caputo, and Duran also won their individual matches on Saturday.
nnn
WVU ROWING: West Virginia took six top-three finishes at the 35th Head of the Occoquan meet in Fairfax Station, Virginia.
The Mountaineers scored a 1-2 finish in the women’s junior varsity 4 race, with a winning time of 20:41.50, finished in second and third in the women’s freshman/novice 4 race, and finished third in the women’s varsity 4 and women’s junior varsity 8 races.