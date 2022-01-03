The West Virginia State University women's basketball team fell to Elizabeth City State 89-77 on Monday afternoon at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
WVSU (7-3) was led by five double-figure scorers. Alana Kramer, Shelby Harmeyer and Hannah Shriver each scored 12 points while ZZ Russell and Destiny Fields had 10 apiece. Emyah Fortenberry was the game's leading rebounder with 11 boards.
The Yellow Jackets outscored ECSU 21-18 in the fourth quarter, but the late effort was not enough to overcome the 15-point deficit at the end of the third.
Elizabeth City State (10-2) shot 58% from the floor compared to 36% by West Virginia State.
Prep basketball polls
POCA BOYS NO. 1 IN AAA: Poca's boys basketball team remained atop Class AA in the Associated Press poll released Monday.
Poca (5-1) received eight of the nine first-place votes in the AA poll and was followed by No. 2 St. Marys, which got one first-place vote. Williamstown, Bluefield and Ravenswood rounded out the top five, while CharlestonCatholic checked in at No. 7.
In Class AAAA, Morgantown took over the No. 1 spot, replacing George Washington, which fell to No. 3. Jefferson climbed to No. 2 while Parkersburg South and Hedgesville round out the top five. South Charleston checks in at No. 5, followed by Musselman, Cabell Midland and University and Huntington, who were tied at No. 9.
Logan moves up two spots to No. 1 in Class AAA, supplanting Shady Spring, which fell to No. 3, while Fairmont Senior remains No. 2. Logan received six first-place votes while Fairmont, Shady and No. 4 Winfield each had one.
Other Kanawha Valley teams in the AAA top 10 were No. 6 Herbert Hoover and No. 9 Nitro.
In Class A, Greater Beckley Christian remains No. 1 with eight first-place votes, followed by James Monroe, Man, Tug Valley and St. Joseph.
HUNTINGTON GIRLS NO. 1 in AAAA: Unbeaten Huntington (6-0) got all 10 first-place votes and remains No. 1 in the Class AAAA girls poll, followed by Morgantown, Cabell Midland, Wheeling Park and Greenbrier East. Capital (8) and George Washington (9) are the Kanawha Valley's team in the top 10.
Fairmont Senior was also a unanimous choice in Class AAA, followed by North Marion, Logan, Nitro and Wayne. Winfield checks in at No. 10.
In Class AA, Parkersburg Catholic is No. 1, followed by Frankfort, Wyoming East, Petersburg and St. Marys. Charleston Catholic is No. 8.
Gilmer County moves to the top of the Class A list, followed by Cameron, Tucker County, Tug Valley and Tolsia and St. Joseph, who are tied for No. 5.