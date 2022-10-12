Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia State women’s soccer team is ranked for the first time in program history, coming in at No. 20 in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II national poll.

WVSU is now ranked No. 2 in the latest Atlantic Region rankings. State is undefeated on the seaso, with an 11-0-1 record overall and 9-0-1 in the Mountain East Conference.

Tags