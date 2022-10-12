The West Virginia State women’s soccer team is ranked for the first time in program history, coming in at No. 20 in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II national poll.
WVSU is now ranked No. 2 in the latest Atlantic Region rankings. State is undefeated on the seaso, with an 11-0-1 record overall and 9-0-1 in the Mountain East Conference.
UC VOLLEYBALL: The University of Charleston defeated Wheeling University for the first time since 2007, winning in four sets (21-25, 25-11, 27-25, 27-25) at home in the Mountain East Conference.
Wheeling (14-7, 7-1 MEC) has won all nine MEC tournament titles since the league began in 2013. UC (20-3, 7-1) is in a tie with West Virginia State atop the South Division. Pia Selke had 21 kills for the Golden Eagles.
CROSS COUNTRY: Charleston Catholic won the boys championship and Elkview won the girls title at the Kanawha County Middle School Championships Tuesday at Meadowood Park in Tornado.
Catholic’s Peter Basdekis was the boys individual champion, finishing in 10:49.70 to lead the Irish to the team title. Catholic finished with 32 points, followed by John Adams (52), Elkview (81), Hayes (105), Andrew Jackson (111) and East Bank (118).
Elkview’s Sam Born was a close second behind Basdekis, finishing in 10:58.68.
On the girls side, Maysen Fletcher led the way for Elkview, finishing first in 10:43.69. Elkview finished with 31 points, followed by Hayes (59), John Adams (78), Andrew Jackson (87), Sissonville (144), McKinley (160) and Horace Mann (166).
Elkview’s Audree Born, Elkview finished a distant second in 11:50.58.
WVU MEN’S SOCCER: The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 3-0 win over Lehigh Tuesday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
In the team’s final nonconference match of the season, the Mountaineers (4-6-2) outshot the Mountain Hawks (3-6-2) 18-3, including 5-0 in shots on goal.
West Virginia got goal from junior forward Yutaro Tsukada on an assist from freshman forward Marcus Caldeira. Just 42 seconds into the second half, Caldeira found the back of the net after Tsukada and fifth-year senior Adam Burchell connected on the assists. Redshirt junior midfielder/defender Sergio Ors Navarro finished the job with a goal in the 69th minute.