Area roundup: WVU baseball improves to 2-0 Staff reports Feb 19, 2022 The West Virginia University baseball team pounded out 13 hits in earning a 8-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday in Conway, South Carolina.Austin Davis collected three hits, including a home run, for WVU (2-0). Victor Scott also homered and drove in three runs for the Mountaineers.J.J. Wetherholt, Grant Hussey and Dayne Leonard all had two hits for WVU. The Mountaineers trailed 2-1 before scoring six runs in the sixth inning.