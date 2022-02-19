Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia University baseball team pounded out 13 hits in earning a 8-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday in Conway, South Carolina.

Austin Davis collected three hits, including a home run, for WVU (2-0). Victor Scott also homered and drove in three runs for the Mountaineers.

J.J. Wetherholt, Grant Hussey and Dayne Leonard all had two hits for WVU. The Mountaineers trailed 2-1 before scoring six runs in the sixth inning.