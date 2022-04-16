After losing the first game of an important Big 12 series Friday, the West Virginia University baseball team responded with a 5-2 win over Oklahoma State Saturday in Morgantown in a battle of nationally ranked teams.
The No. 24-ranked Mountaineers lost 2-1 in a pitchers’ duel on Friday to No. 3 Oklahoma State but never trailed against the Cowboys on Saturday to improve to 22-11 overall and 6-2 in league play.
WVU jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings due to two home runs. Nathan Blasick hit a solo shot in the second inning and McGwire Holbrook hit a two-run homer in the third.
Oklahoma State (25-10, 8-3) scored one run in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the deficit to 3-2 but the Mountaineers responded with a run of their own in the fifth and seventh inning.
Holbrook finished with four RBIs.
Starting pitcher B Hampton (6-2) got the win for the Mountaineers, going 51/3 innings and allowing two earned runs. Former Hurricane standout Noah Short and Trey Braithwaite combined for 32/3 innings of shutout relief.
On Friday, Jacob Watters had a quality start for WVU, pitching 61/3 innings but took the loss after allowing two earned runs. Chris Sleeper hurled 22/3 innings of shutout ball in relief for WVU.
Three Oklahoma State pitchers combined to limit the Mountaineers to seven hits and just one run. Justin Campbell went the first seven innings to get the win (5-1), and Roman Phansalkar and Nolan McLean went one inning each.
WVU scored its only run of the game in the eighth inning on a RBI sacrifice fly by Victor Scott. Austin Davis, Braden Barry, and Mikey Kluska all had two hits for the Mountaineers.
WVU and Oklahoma State will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.
WVSU BASEBALL: The Yellow Jackets swept a Mountain East Conference doubleheader at home, defeating Glenville State 13-1 and 9-5.
In the first game, Dante Zamudio hit a three-run homer for WVSU (17-16 overall, 9-11 MEC), Trey Junkins also drove in three runs, and Michael Stone had three hits.
State broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the fifth inning in the second game. Ryan Kay had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Yellow Jackets, and Matthew Kline also drove in three runs.
WVSU SOFTBALL: The Yellow Jackets split a road doubleheader at Alderson Broaddus, losing 7-4 before coming back to win 9-7.
In the first game, Autumn Thompson, Emma Ruth, and Kasey Murphy had two hits each for WVSU. Murphy hit a two-run homer in the second game for the Yellow Jackets (17-17, 14-8 MEC).