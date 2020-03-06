The West Virginia University baseball team shut down Mercer Friday evening, opening their three-game series with a 6-0 win in Macon, Georgia.
Braden Zarbnisky went 2 for 3 and scored three runs while Victor Scott went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Austin Davis, Tyler Doanes and Ryan Archibald also drove in runs for WVU (9-4).
Jackson Wolf struck out seven batters in 61/3 innings to earn his third win on the season.
The Mountaineers face the Bears (11-2) again at 2 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Grace Hutson of St. Joseph was named the 2019-20 Gatorade West Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Friday.
Hutson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists for an Irish squad that is 22-1 and is the top seed in Class A for next week’s state girls basketball tournament.
The honor makes her a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month.
•••
WVSU BASEBALL: Jefferson used a six-run fourth inning to take down the West Virginia State University baseball team 10-8 Friday afternoon in Cary, North Carolina.
The Rams improve to 2-6 on the season, while State drops to 2-10.
Patrick Hohlfeld picked up the win for Jefferson, allowing five runs (two earned) on nine hits and struck out seven in six innings.
Jeremy Graley suffered the loss for the Yellow Jackets, surrendering three runs on three hits and four walks in 12/3 innings of relief.
Trey Junkins led WVSU at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Antonio Brown belted a solo home run, and Austin Martin and Jared Hunt each knocked in a run on two hits.
Alex Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Efrain Santiago, Robert Wood, and Cole Kriger each drove in two runs for the Rams.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jarrod West was named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team on Friday. West, who has a 3.71 GPA, is scoring 14.3 points per game, leads the conference with 65 steals and is fifth in total assists with 119.
•••
MARSHALL GOLF: Ben Roeder shot a 74 and is tied for ninth after one round at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate in Pinehurst, North Carolina. As a team, the Thundering Herd is in sixth place, two shots back of fifth-placed Old Dominion and 17 shots back of first-round leader Elon.
•••
YOUTH GOLF: The First Tee of West Virginia is opening registration for its spring programs for children ages 5 and up, with the first session beginning April 13. Programs will be available at Coonskin Park, as well as Beckley’s Black Knight Park, Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town, the Minibel course in Parkersburg, and Oglebay Resort in Wheeling. Schedules are available at firstteewestvirginia.org.
•••
WEST VIRGINIA POWER: Single-game tickets for the 2020 season go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday. The season kicks off on April 9 against Hickory. Tickets are available at the Appalachian Power Park box office, online at wvpower.com or by telephone at 304-344-2287.