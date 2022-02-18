The West Virginia University baseball team opened the 2022 season with a 13-8 win over No. 16 Central Michigan on Friday at the Baseball at the Beach event at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
The Mountaineers scored one run in the first inning, six in the third and two each in the fourth, seventh and eighth. WVU finished with 14 hits while CMU recorded eight runs on 12 hits.
Senior left-handed pitcher Beau Lowery earned the win for WVU, while the Chippewas’ Jordan Patty took the loss.
WVU’s JJ Wetherholt went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs while Austin Davis drove in two runs on three hits and Grant Hussey hit a grand slam.
WVU takes on Kent State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
WVSU SOFTBALL: The West Virginia State University softball team dropped two games on the first day of the Eagle Invitational Friday in Jefferson City, Tennessee. The Yellow Jackets lost to King 6-3 in the first game before falling 11-1 to Carson-Newman in five innings in the nightcap.
In the first game, State scored two runs in the top of the seventh to knot the game at 3, but King ended the contest in the bottom of the frame with a three-run homer.
WVSU’s Lindsey Phares went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base, and Emma Ruth hit a two-run homer.
In the second game, Ruth homered again for the Yellow Jackets, while Autumn Thompson singled.
State takes on Carson-Newman Saturday at 10 a.m. before battling King at 2 p.m.