The West Virginia University baseball team pounded out 17 hits en route to a 15-8 slugfest victory over Canisius Tuesday in the Mountaineers’ home opener at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers (3-1) scored a run in the first inning, three in the second, two more in the third, three in the fifth and finally six runs in the sixth inning to break the game wide open.
WVU only led by one run at 9-8 in the sixth inning when the Mountaineers scored six in the frame to provide some much-needed breathing room.
In the key inning, WVU scored its six runs on RBI singles by Tyler DeMartino, Tevin Tucker, Tyler Doanes, Victor Scott, along with a balk, and a heads-up play on the base paths.
Matt McCormick led the offensive onslaught for the Mountaineers, going 4 for 6 with a home run, and three RBI. Brayden Zarbnisky and Austin Davis both had three hits for WVU.
•••
UC MEN’S TENNIS: The University of Charleston’s Adam Malouf has been named Mountain East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league announced.
Malouf, a sophomore from Sydney, Australia, defeated Bluefield College’s Mark Batoon 6-1, 6-1 on Friday, helping guide the Golden Eagles to a 6-1 victory over the Rams.