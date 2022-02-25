The West Virginia University baseball team rallied for a 5-4 win over Charlotte Friday at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Trailing 4-1, the Mountaineers scored one run in the seventh inning and two in the eighth before notching the the go-ahead run on a squeeze play in the ninth to complete the comeback. WVU (4-1) finished with nine hits.
Junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters (1-1) earned the win while Colby Bruce took the loss for Charlotte (2-2).
McGwire Holbrook went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Dayne Leonard tallied two RBIs for the Mountaineers.
WVU and Charlotte conclude their three-game series Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at noon.
MARSHALL BASEBALL: Marshall’s baseball team got a two-out rally in the 10th inning to earn an 11-7 win over St. Bonaventure Friday afternoon in Port Charlotte, Florida.
With the game knotted in extra innings, Kyle Schaefer and Luke Edwards each had RBI singles before Ryan Leitch delivered the biggest blow with a two-run double that provided plenty of cushion.
Cole Agemy got the win, going the last three innings while allowing just one run on three hits while striking out six.
Agemy came on in the bottom of the eighth with Marshall leading 7-5, but St. Bonaventure tied the game on a two-run single.
The Bonnies had the go-ahead run on second with no outs, but Agemy got a fly out and a 6-4 double play to end the inning.
Cole Williams finished 3 for 6 for Marshall at the plate while Leitch, Edwards and Jordon Billups had two hits each.
Herd starter Jeffrey Purnell went five innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five.
MIDDLE SCHOOL: The John Adams Middle School boys basketball team defeated South Charleston 41-36 to claim the Kanawha County Middle School Boys Tournament title Friday in South Hills. The Falcons finish the season 20-0.