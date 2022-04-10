The West Virginia University baseball team completed its first Big 12 sweep in six years with a 7-5 win over Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers (20-10 overall, 5-1 Big 12), who have won five in a row, jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, collecting 13 hits, then got five innings of excellent relief from Chris Sleeper and Trey Braithwaite to wrap up the win.
Austin Davis led the WVU offense, going 3 for 4 with a home run. Baylor fell to 16-15, 2-7.
UC BASEBALL: The University of Charleston exploded for 37 runs in sweeping a doubleheader from West Liberty, winning 17-5 and 20-3 Sunday in Wheeling.
The Golden Eagles (19-8 overall, 11-1 Mountain East Conference) were led in the opener by Kyle West, who went 4 for 6 with five RBIs. In the nightcap, Gianno Zuccaro and Tyler Dellarman had home runs for UC.
WVSU BASEBALL: West Virginia State (13-13 overall, 5-9 MEC) split a doubleheader with Concord (19-11-1, 8-6), losing the first game 3-2 and winning the nightcap 3-2 Sunday in Athens.
Freshmen Dante Zamudio and Nathan Paulsen led the way for State, as Zamudio launched his first home run in the second game and and Paulsen tallied four hits on the day.
WVSU SOFTBALL: West Virginia State (15-13 overall, 12-4 MEC) split a doubleheader against West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats (19-10-1, 9-3) Sunday, winning the first game 3-0 and dropping the second 6-0.
Kasey Murphy took the victory in game one, striking out seven, and hit a two-run home run.
In the second game, the Bobcats scored five runs in the top of the third to pull away.
MARSHALL BASEBALL:The Herd struggled to find hits when needed in a pair of losses to Middle Tennessee on Sunday. The team fell 3-1 in game one before dropping a 5-2 loss in game two, which gave the Blue Raiders the series win.
Marshall jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second game, courtesy of two solo home runs from Luke Edwards and Ryan Leitch. However, the Herd had only two hits over the final six innings en route to the loss.
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: The Herd defeated Florida Atlantic 3-2 Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida. Redshirt junior pitcher Sydney Nester recorded 11 more strikeouts for her 17th win of the season. Marshall improved to 24-10 overall and 8-4 in Conference USA, while the Owls fall to 21-20, 9-6.
MARSHALL WOMEN'S SOCCER: The Herd dropped two spring exhibition matches Sunday in Huntington, losing 2-0 to Virginia Tech and 2-1 to Ohio.