The West Virginia University baseball team held on for a 9-8 victory at Oklahoma Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.The Mountaineers (30-19 overall, 11-9 Big 12) led 9-6 in the ninth inning before the Sooners scored two runs to cut the WVU lead down to one run.Oklahoma had the tying run on third base with two outs, but WVU closer Trey Braithwaite got a game-ending ground out to shortstop to get the save.Trailing 3-2, the Mountaineers scored two runs in the fourth to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. WVU added two important insurance runs it would need in the top of the ninth.Victor Scott led the WVU offensive attack with three hits and Braden Barry collected two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Mountaineer starter Ben Hampton pitched six innings to get the win and improve to 7-4 on the season. Braithwaite pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn his seventh save of the season.WVU and Oklahoma conclude their three-game series in the rubber match on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Dale Mitchell Park.Senior sports: Registration is open for the 28th annual West Virginia Senior Sports Classic, which will take place July 8-23 in and around the Kanawha Valley.The games are for people age 50 and up and participants can register at www.wvscc.com or call 304-205-1565.There are 12 sports included in the games: basketball, bowling, track and field, cycling, volleyball, road race, pickle ball, tennis, table tennis, racquetball, swimming and golf.