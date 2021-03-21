The West Virginia University baseball team dropped this weekend’s rubber match against Coastal Carolina with a 9-6 loss on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning but were unable to produce a late rally. WVU finished with six runs on nine hits with an error, while Coastal tallied nine runs on five hits with an error.
WVU led 4-1 before a six-run fifth by the Chanticleers shifted the contest. CCU’s Keaton Hopwood earned the win, while freshman right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed took the loss for West Virginia.
Freshman infielder Mikey Kluska finished 3 for 5 with two runs scored in the loss, while senior infielder Tyler Doanes tallied three RBIs. Hudson Byorick went 2 for 3, while Kevin Brophy hit a two-run home run for the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers travel to Huntington on Tuesday for a game against in-state rival Marshall. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
MEC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: The University of Charleston took home its third straight Mountain East Conference title in men’s cross country on Saturday at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
The Golden Eagles finished the meet with 34 points, beating runner-up Davis & Elkins (48). Concord was third with 57, followed by West Liberty (113), Frostburg State (134), Glenville State (166) and Fairmont State (172).
David Cecchi was runner-up and one of four UC runners in the top 10 along with Kyle Hinson (fourth), Matthew Forrester (sixth) and Connor Kaufman (eighth). Forrester was the first freshman to cross the line in the race and was named the league’s Freshman of the Year.
UC’s Nick Bias was named the league’s Coach of the Year for directing the team to the conference championship.
MEC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: The University of Charleston captured its first Mountain East Conference title in women’s cross country on Saturday afternoon at Oglebay Park.
The Golden Eagles finished with 42 points, edging Davis & Elkins’ total of 47. Concord was third with 87 points, followed by West Liberty (104), Fairmont State (117), West Virginia Wesleyan (119) and Alderson Broaddus (185).
UC’s top two runners were second and third, respectively, with Kasey McNamara earning the runner-up placement and Mercy Jepleting coming in third. Jepleting was the first freshman to cross the line and was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year. UC’s Lily Dowdell was fifth in the race, Lena Kaster was 10th to also capture first team All-MEC honors.