The West Virginia University golf team earned its first-ever top 25 ranking in program history, coming in at No. 25 in the first Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll of the season.
The Mountaineers, in just their fifth year of varsity competition, earned 73 points. WVU is one of five Big 12 programs in the rankings, with the other four all in the top 10 including No. 3 Baylor, No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 9 Oklahoma, and No. 10 Texas.
Most recently, WVU tied with No. 16 Louisville for third place at the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last week. Senior Etienne Papineau set a school record with a 54-hole total of 203, finishing sixth overall in the event.
MARSHALL WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thundering Herd standout Marah Abu-Tayeh was named the Conference USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts last week , the league announced.
Abu-Tayeh, a senior, scored three goals and added two assists in Marshall’s two games last week. She now has a team-leading four goals and 10 points this season for the Thundering Herd.
WVGA Senior Series: Parkersburg Country Club hosted the WVGA Senior Series today, where 90 golfers in total took to the Par 73 layout.
Leading the charge in the Senior Division (50-59) was Tim Mount of Barboursville, whose even par 73 was good enough to win the gross division.
Rick DeGroff of Montrose took home the Silver Division (60-69) and the Little General Stores Round of the Day after shooting a one under par 72. Mike Greene of Weirton was low man in the Gold Division (70+), firing an impressive 2 over par 75.
The Senior Series will be back in action Monday at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.
MEC Weekly awards: Jaleel McLaughlin (Notre Dame), Zach Strand (Frostburg State) and Tim McCutchen (Charleston) have earned Mountain East Conference football player of the week honors for their play in the fourth week of the season.
McCutchen, a freshman from Hurricane, earns special teams player of the week honors after helping UC to a win over Valparaiso (FCS) last weekend. He accounted for 13 of the team’s 19 points connecting on 4-for-4 field goals, including a long of 41 yards, and one extra point. McCutchen helped UC to the first win for a MEC school over a Division I opponent.
Charleston’s Freddy Tracey is the Mountain East Conference men’s soccer offensive player of the week, while Notre Dame’s Daniele De Angelis is the league’s defensive player of the week.
West Virginia Wesleyan’s Haelly Ramirez earned Mountain East Conference women’s soccer offensive player of the week honors, while Fairmont State’s Taylor Kennedy is the league’s defensive player of the week.