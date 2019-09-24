Senior Etienne Papineau set a program record as the West Virginia University golf team finished tied for third at the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Papineau finished with a 54-hole total of 203, shaving three strokes off the program record of 206, set by Alan Cooke in 2017 and later matched by both Matthew Sharpstene and Kurtis Grant in 2018. His mark comes one day after junior Logan Perkins tied the program low round of 64 on Monday at the NKU Fall Collegiate Classic.
No. 17 West Virginia finished tied with No. 7 Louisville for third place at 12-under par. After shooting 274 and 273 in the first two rounds, the Mountaineers carded a team score of 281 in the final round to total 828 across 54 holes. That total also is a program record, besting the previous mark of 835 set at the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic Invitational last year. No. 9 Washington finished 30-under to claim the team title, while No. 1 Wake Forest was the runner-up at 21-under-par.
WVU CROSS COUNTRY: Junior Hayley Jackson of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.
Jackson took second place at the Lock Haven Invitational in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, Saturday, crossing the West Branch Cross Country Course (6k) finish line in 20:42. The finish matched a career-best time for Jackson, which she set at the Big 12 Championship in 2018.
A Maryland native, Jackson earned her first career top-five finish at Lock Haven, while the performance marked the second top-10 finish of her career. Jackson was the first of seven Mountaineers to place in the top 10.
As a team, WVU collected the victory at Lock Haven with a perfect, 15-point score. Saturday’s field featured 37 schools and 403 runners, the largest meet Lock Haven University has ever hosted.
The honor is the first of Jackson’s career and the first for WVU this season.