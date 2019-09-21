WVU and Marshall each won five matches in day two of the Thunder in the Mountains college tennis tournament Saturday at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Charleston.
The Mountaineers won twice in doubles against Akron, with the teams of Anne-Sophie Corteau and Giovanna Caputo, and Christina Jordan and Kat Lyman, while Caputo, Corteau and Lyman won singles matches against James Madison.
The Thundering Herd won just once against Youngstown State in doubles, with Daniela Dankanych and Anna Smith, while both Dankanych and Smith as well as Madi Ballow and Jutte Van Hansewyck won against Toledo in singles. West Virginia and Marshall will face off at noon Sunday to close out the tournament.
•••
WVU CROSS COUNTRY: WVU won its second straight Lock Haven Invitational, sweeping the top five team positions in the process. Hayley Jackson led the Mountaineer entrants with a time of 20:42.0, just 6.2 seconds behind overall winner and former WVU cross country runner Amy Cashin.
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: The Mountaineers put together their sixth sweep of the season in the early game Saturday, defeating Eastern Kentucky by scores of 25-17, 27-25, and 25-18. Kristin Lux led the team with nine kills while Audrey Adams, Katie DeMeo, and Erin Slinde had six kills each.