West Virginia University men’s soccer opened its season with a 2-0 win over Robert Morris Thursday at the North Athletic Complex in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
WVU (1-0) led for nearly the entire match, scoring its first goal in just the second minute. The Mountaineers tacked an insurance goal late in the second half.
Redshirt junior midfielder Dyon Dromers tallied the first score for West Virginia, finding the back of the net off a corner kick opportunity. Senior defenders Kevin Morris and Aaron Denk Gracia were credited with assists.
Sophomore forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi scored for WVU in the second half, tallying a goal off an assist from Otto Ollikainen.
Steven Tekesky earned the clean sheet for West Virginia, picking up two saves.
Robert Morris falls to 0-1.
The Mountaineers host Pitt in their home opener at 7 p.m. Monday.
MARSHALL WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Thundering Herd surrendered two first-half goals as it dropped a 2-0 decision to Ohio Thursday in Athens, Ohio.
Marshall falls to 0-3, while the Bobcats improve to 2-0.
Ohio’s Shae Robertson scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 20th minute. The Bobcats added another score just 14 minutes later when Paige Knorr tallied a goal off an assist from Regan Berg.
MU keeper Courtney McVicker marked four saves and two goals allowed, while reserve keeper Mira Pastoft picked up two saves.
Marshall travels to Morehead State Sunday at 2 p.m.