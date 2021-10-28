The West Virginia University men's soccer game earned its 500th win in program history with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Georgia State on Thursday at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown.
WVU trailed 1-0 at halftime before getting second-half goals from Dyon Dromers and Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi. Dromers tallied the equalizer for the Mountaineers (9-2-4 overall) in the 59th minute and Bourlot Jaeggi scored the game-winner in the 89th minute. George Proctor had the lone goal for Georgia State (10-5).
WVSU WOMEN'S SOCCER: West Virginia State, playing in its first full season in the Mountain East Conference, qualified for the MEC tournament with a 2-0 home victory Wednesday night at West Virginia Wesleyan.
WVSU (10-4-1 overall, 9-3-1 MEC) advances to the MEC tournament set for Nov. 9-14. The quarterfinals will be played on Nov 9 on campus sites.
Fran Soares-Cupertino and Brooklyn Pritt scored the goals for State. Laura Galindo recorded the shutout in goal.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER: Hurricane Middle School won the Mid Valley Athletic Conference championship Wednesday evening with a 4-0 victory against Winfield. It completed a 14-0 season for Hurricane.
There was no MVAC title last year due to COVID-19. Over the last three seasons, Hurricane has posted a record of 33-0-1, outscoring opponents 192-10.
Derek Altizer coaches the squad, along with assistants Rob Benson and Shane Nicely.