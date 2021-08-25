Area roundup: WVU men's soccer team earns No. 1 ranking in MAC preseason poll Staff report Aug 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the first time in program history, the West Virginia University men’s soccer team was voted first in the 2021 Mid-American Conference Preseason Poll, announced Wednesday.The Mountaineers received three out of seven first-place votes.Three other teams also earned first-place votes, including two by Bowling Green, and one each for Akron and Western Michigan.WVU had 40 votes, followed by Akron (39 votes), third-place Bowling Green (38 votes), and Western Michigan (30 votes).The Mountaineers finished last season 6-3-1 and welcomes back 10 of 11 starters.MEC VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State was picked to finish first in the South Division, in the preseason Mountain East Conference Preseason Poll.The Yellow Jackets earned eight of 11 first place votes for 63 total points. The University of Charleston was selected third in the South Division with 44 points and also received a first-place vote.Wheeling was picked first in the North Division with 66 total points and 11 of 12 first-place votes. Fairmont State received the other first-place vote and was selected second in the North. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vote Poll Preseason Sport Politics Soccer Team Akron Bowling Green West Virginia University Trending Now Articles Articles2 weeks into school year, 210 active COVID-19 cases among Kanawha students or staff; Capital High shut downLevi Phillips, former Charleston High, WVU basketball standout, dies at 69Sheriff's Office releases names of family shot in Mink Shoals homeChristy Judd: I left WV over lack of home care options (Opinion)Gazette-Mail editorial: Putnam schools' indecision on masks could lead to harmWV's COVID-19 numbers continue to climbWV agencies won't require worker vaccinationsRick Ryan: 5 things to look for this prep football seasonDEP in search of feedback, funding for its new statewide blight-fighting programHoppy Kercheval: Justice needs to move on from coaching fight (Opinion) Upcoming Events