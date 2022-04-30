Area roundup: WVU rallies past Kansas for 10-7 win Staff reports Apr 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia University baseball team scored the last four runs of the game to earn a 10-7 victory over Kansas in the Big 12 on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas.The victory improves WVU to 25-16 on the season and 8-6 in league play and evens the three-game series at one win apiece against the Jayhawks (18-25, 3-11).MEC MEN’S TENNIS: The top-seeded Golden Eagles advanced to the championship of the Mountain East Conference Tournament Saturday at the Charleston Tennis Club.UC defeated No. 4 West Virginia Wesleyan 4-0 in the semifinals. The Golden Eagles will play No. 2 seed West Liberty for the title on Sunday at noon at the Schoenbaum Courts in Kanawha City.MEC WOMEN’S TENNIS: Charleston and West Virginia State advanced to the championship of the MEC Tournament with semifinal victories.UC, the top seed, knocked off No. 4 Fairmont State 4-0. WVSU, the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 2 seed West Liberty 4-1.The Golden Eagles will play rival State on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. for the title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Sport Tennis Kansas Victory Liberty Uc Championship Charleston Trending Now Articles ArticlesPrep track: Ripley's Chase Pepper makes inspirational comeback from medical issuesChuck Landon: 'Air Raid' great move for WVUUnited Bankshares' new CEO looks to carry on family traditionResearchers, industry experts say numbers don't add up for Appalachia's largest gas and oil well owner or WV's well inspectors9 running for Kanawha school board in May 10 electionOpioid trial continues with testimony from pain management specialistAdvocacy group leader runs ad agency paid $31K by GOPWVU basketball: Matthews hints at return to Mountaineers"It's a tragedy": Head of state ODCP explains lasting effects, origins of drug epidemic during opioid trialKanawha commission changes family leave policy