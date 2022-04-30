Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia University baseball team scored the last four runs of the game to earn a 10-7 victory over Kansas in the Big 12 on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas.

The victory improves WVU to 25-16 on the season and 8-6 in league play and evens the three-game series at one win apiece against the Jayhawks (18-25, 3-11).

MEC MEN’S TENNIS: The top-seeded Golden Eagles advanced to the championship of the Mountain East Conference Tournament Saturday at the Charleston Tennis Club.

UC defeated No. 4 West Virginia Wesleyan 4-0 in the semifinals. The Golden Eagles will play No. 2 seed West Liberty for the title on Sunday at noon at the Schoenbaum Courts in Kanawha City.

MEC WOMEN’S TENNIS: Charleston and West Virginia State advanced to the championship of the MEC Tournament with semifinal victories.

UC, the top seed, knocked off No. 4 Fairmont State 4-0. WVSU, the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 2 seed West Liberty 4-1.The Golden Eagles will play rival State on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. for the title.

