For the 13th straight year, the West Virginia University rifle team will be in the NCAA National Championships, which will be held this year on March 13-14 in Lexington, Kentucky.
The field, announced Tuesday, has West Virginia ranked third behind Kentucky and TCU and ahead of Nebraska, Akron, Murray State, Navy and Air Force.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Six Mountaineers were named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 teams.
Senior forward De’Janae Boykin, redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin, senior guard Lucky Rudd, sophomore forward Kari Niblack and redshirt freshman center Rochelle Norris garnered first-team honors, while sophomore guard Madisen Smith was named to the second team. This year’s six selections are the second-most in the Big 12 and matches WVU’s high from 2013 and 2019.