West Virginia women's soccer player Jordan Brewster was named a 2022 United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American, the organization announced Friday.
It is the third consecutive year the fifth-year defender has received All-American status. She is one of only two players to receive All-American recognition three times in their career out of the 46 players honored this year.
Brewster started a program-record 101 matches during her career and was a three-time co-captain for the Mountaineers. The defender from North Canton, Ohio, had three goals and an assist this season, including the game-winning goal in the Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Nov. 6.
She was a five-time All-Big 12 player and earlier this week received All-Midwest Region Team recognition for the fourth time in her WVU career.
Brewster is the first WVU player to receive All-American honors in three consecutive seasons since Kadeisha Buchanan.
WVU went 11-5-7 in 2022.
NCAA Cross Country
The University of Charleston men's and women's cross country teams each recorded a strong performance at the NCAA Division II Championships Friday in University Place, Washington.
The men's team earned an eighth-place finish, while the women placed 15th.
For the men, senior Joao Pereira finished 18th overall to lead the Golden Eagles, completing the 10,000-meter course in 30:15.8. Teammates Thomas Termote (30:25.8) and Alejandro Abellaneda (30:43.6) finished 30th and 43rd overall, respectively.
In the women's 6,000-meter race, UC's Elise Leveel placed 17th overall with a time of 21:06.1, while Flora Tissier (21:27.9) finished 37th.
The Golden Eagles swept both the men's and women's Atlantic Regional Championship in November.
It marked UC's fourth-straight men's regional title, while the women's team became the first Mountain East Conference program to claim the regional crown.