Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia women's soccer player Jordan Brewster was named a 2022 United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American, the organization announced Friday.

It is the third consecutive year the fifth-year defender has received All-American status. She is one of only two players to receive All-American recognition three times in their career out of the 46 players honored this year.