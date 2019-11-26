Freshman Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
In her first season as a Mountaineer, the Canada native competed in five meets for WVU, including the 2019 Big 12 Championship and the 2019 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional.
At the Big 12 Championship, McCabe finished in 13th place with a 6k time of 21:03.9, becoming the first rookie to cross the finish line. She collected All-Big 12 honors for her top-15 finish in the women’s championship race, one of four honorees for WVU at the conference meet.
McCabe followed that up with a 25th-place finish at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional, becoming just the second freshman to cross the line at the meet. She garnered All-Mid-Atlantic Region accolades for her performance.
With the award, McCabe becomes the first Mountaineer to collect a postseason honor from the Big 12 in program history. The squad’s last conference accolade came in 2000 when All-American Megan Metcalfe was named the Big East Freshman of the Year.
•••
JERRY CHANDLER DIES: Former South Charleston High School boys basketball standout Jerry Chandler died Friday at the age of 83.
Chandler, a 1954 South Charleston graduate, was a boys basketball All-State honorable mention selection his senior season.
A former coach at Morris Harvey, now the University of Charleston, Chandler moved to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1960 and helped the Seabreeze High School boys basketball team to Class A state titles in 1961 and 1964 as an assistant.
He became the Sandcrabs’ head coach three years later and was named the school’s athletic director in 1974 — a position he held until 2010.
Seabreeze renamed its entire athletics complex after Chandler in 2009.
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: The West Virginia University women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 1-ranked Baylor Tuesday evening in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (11-17, 2-13 Big 12 Conference) lost in sets of 32-30, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17.
Yossiana Pressley led the Bears (24-1, 14-1) with 24 kills and 13 digs, while Gia Milana added 13 kills. Also for Baylor, Hannah Lockin doled out 46 assists.
Kristina Jordan paced the WVU with 19 kills and Katelyn Evans marked 18. West Virginia’s Lacey Zerwas recorded 49 assists and 13 digs.