Huntington Prep forward Isaiah Cottrell signed a letter of intent Friday to play basketball at West Virginia.
The 6-foot-10 Cottrell, who verbally committed to the Mountaineers in June, played last season at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks during his junior season.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: The 13th-ranked Thundering Herd beat 15th-ranked Kentucky 1-0 in Norfolk to advance to the Conference USA final against Charlotte at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Wildcats outshot Marshall 11-7, but the Herd’s Vinicius Fernandes broke the stalemate in the 77th minute, and the defense held as Paulo Pita secured the shutout.
•••
WVU MEN’S SOCCER: Josh DiMatteo scored two goals to help the Mountaineers to a 3-2 win over Western Michigan Friday in Akron, sending them to the MAC final against Bowling Green at 3 p.m Sunday.
DiMatteo scored both goals in the first half to give WVU a 2-0 lead, and while the Broncos clawed back, Albert Andres-Llop scored on a penalty kick.
•••
WVU WRESTLING: Five wrestlers, including two from in-state, signed with West Virginia Friday.
Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall and Parkersburg South’s Brayden Roberts will be joined by Jack Blumer of Leechburg, Pennsylvania, Colton Drousias of Cedar Lake, Indiana, and Caleb Dowling of Port Royal, Pennsylvania.
•••
MARSHALL CROSS COUNTRY: Marshall wrapped up its season in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional at Lehigh University, with the men’s team placing 14th and the women 26th.
The Herd men were paced by Jacob Birurakis’ 10K time of 31:50.4, while the women’s fastest time was Abby Herring, who completed her 6K in 22:14.5.
•••
BASEBALL: Dunbar’s Jim Holland was named to the Appalachian League Hall of Fame on Friday. Holland was general manager of the current Princeton Rays for 24 seasons, and during his tenure he was named Executive of the Year in 1993 and won the league’s President’s Award in 2015.