The West Virginia University baseball team will face Kansas in the Big 12 tournament play-in game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown BallPark Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a 23-25 overall record and an 8-16 mark in the Big 12. WVU tied with Kansas (30-26, 8-16) for eighth place in the league standings, necessitating the single-elimination play-in game.
The WVU-Kansas winner will advance to the double-elimination portion of the Big 12 tournament and face No. 1-seeded Texas (40-13, 17-7) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 4 Oklahoma State (32-16-1) and No. 5 Oklahoma (27-26, 11-13) also appear in the division two side of the bracket.
Division one consists of No. 3 Texas Tech (35-13, 14-10) against No. 6 Baylor (31-18, 11-13) as well as No. 2 TCU (37-16, 17-7) against No. 7 Kansas State (31-22, 10-14).
nnn
MARSHALL SOCCER: Fresh off its national championship run, the Marshall men's soccer staff was recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as the Coaching Staff of the Year, as announced by the organization.
Marshall went 13-2-3 this season, winning the Conference USA tournament title, and the Thundering Herd then topped Fordham, Clemson and Georgetown to advance to the NCAA College Cup. The Herd then earned a 1-0 win against North Carolina in the semifinals before getting a 1-0 overtime win over Indiana to claim the title.
nnn
PREP BASEBALL: Cabell Midland scored three runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth en route to a 10-2 win Saturday night at Cabell Midland.
Drew Elkins, Clay Holmes and Carson Wilson all had two RBIs for Cabell Midland, and Curtis Ball and Jackson Fetty had two hits each. Tanner Bondurant and Brock Jeffries drove in the Riverside runs.
nnn
COACHING CLASS: The NFHS/ACEP is holding a coaching class for anyone interested in coaching a secondary school sport.
To register, contact instructor Willie Wilson at 304-525-0525 or go to www.wvssac.org