The West Virginia University women’s soccer team only allowed one shot, but it went in for the game’s only goal as the Mountaineers were upset 1-0 by Rice in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.
WVU, the No. 5 seed in the national tournament, ends its season at 10-4-1. Unranked Rice (15-2-1) advances to the third round against an opponent to be determined.
Rice’s Delaney Schultz scored at the 73:17 mark in the second half to shock the Mountaineers.
WVU outshot the Owls 20-1 overall and 6-1 on goal but couldn’t convert. Bella Kilgore made six saves in goal for Rice.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers trailed 4-0 in the sixth inning before rallying but fell short in falling 5-3 at home to TCU in the Big 12.
Austin Davis had a huge day at the plate for WVU (15-20 overall, 6-11 in the Big 12), going 4 for 5. Paul McIntosh and Matt McCormick both added a pair of hits for the Mountaineers.
•••
WV STATE, UC WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles both won their semifinal match-ups in the Mountain East Conference Tournament.
State, the No. 1 seed, knocked off Fairmont State 4-0. No. 2 seed UC also swept its opponent, beating West Liberty 4-0.
The two Kanawha County rivals will face off for the championship at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Schoenbaum Courts. The Yellow Jackets won the regular-season matchup.