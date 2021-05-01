The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team only allowed one shot, but it went in for the game’s only goal as the Mountaineers were upset 1-0 by Rice in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.

WVU, the No. 5 seed in the national tournament, ends its season at 10-4-1. Unranked Rice (15-2-1) advances to the third round against an opponent to be determined.

Rice’s Delaney Schultz scored at the 73:17 mark in the second half to shock the Mountaineers.

WVU outshot the Owls 20-1 overall and 6-1 on goal but couldn’t convert. Bella Kilgore made six saves in goal for Rice.

•••

WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers trailed 4-0 in the sixth inning before rallying but fell short in falling 5-3 at home to TCU in the Big 12.

Austin Davis had a huge day at the plate for WVU (15-20 overall, 6-11 in the Big 12), going 4 for 5. Paul McIntosh and Matt McCormick both added a pair of hits for the Mountaineers.

•••

WV STATE, UC WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles both won their semifinal match-ups in the Mountain East Conference Tournament.

State, the No. 1 seed, knocked off Fairmont State 4-0. No. 2 seed UC also swept its opponent, beating West Liberty 4-0.

The two Kanawha County rivals will face off for the championship at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Schoenbaum Courts. The Yellow Jackets won the regular-season matchup.