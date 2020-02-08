Ja’Mee Asberry scored five points in the final 23 seconds to lift Oklahoma State to a 60-57 win over the West Virginia University women’s basketball team Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Mountaineers slip to 14-7 (4-6 Big 12 Conference), while OSU moves to 13-10 (4-7).
Natasha Mack led Oklahoma State with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocks, while Vivian Gray added 14 points and Asberry finished with 11.
Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 13 points and Kari Niblack tacked on 12 points and seven boards.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Amber Dixon and Grayson Bright combined for 30 points as Louisiana Tech handed the Marshall University women’s basketball team a 60-50 loss Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana.
The win lifts the Louisiana Tech to 11-11 (3-8 Conference USA), while the Herd drops to 9-13 (4-7).
Dixon dropped 16 points while Bright added 14 points and nine rebounds for Tech. Raizel Guinto chipped in 11 points and seven boards.
Savannah Wheeler was the lone double-digit scorer for Marshall with 14 points.
•••
WVSU BASEBALL: Zack Miller went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs as Catawba blanked West Virginia State University 10-0 in its season opener Saturday in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Greg Brown picked up the win for Catawba, surrendering just four hits and striking out five in 51/3 innings.
Hunter Shepherd went 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs and Jackson Raper went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a homer to lead the Indians (2-2).
•••
WVSU SOFTBALL: Madison Rafuson smacked a one-out RBI double to right field in the bottom of the seventh to help West Virginia State to a 3-2 win over Maryville Saturday in Harrogate, Tennessee.
Emily Moore picked up the win for State (3-2), allowing one run on two hits and striking out one in two innings of relief. Emilee Walker scattered three hits and allowed one run while striking out six in four innings.
Rafuson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Paige Scruggs knocked in a run and Emma Ruth doubled and scored two runs for the Yellow Jackets.
•••
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: The Thundering Herd split two games in its season opener Friday night in Spartansburg, South Carolina. The Herd fell to St. Francis 5-4 in the first game before rebounding for a 9-4 win over Bucknell in the nightcap.
In the first game, St. Francis belted two solo home runs in the top of the seventh to get the win.
Kailee Williamson took the loss for Marshall, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out four against four walks in a complete game.
Katie Adams went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Aly Harrell drove in a run for the Herd.
In the second game, Sierra Huerta went 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs and the Herd pounded out 14 hits to pick up its first win of the season.
Laney Jones picked up the win, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six against three walks in four innings. Saige Pye went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and Adams and Armani each drove in a run for the Herd (1-1).
•••
PREP WRESTLING: Musselman’s Jaionna Curry and Stevie Bunting each picked up weight class titles to help the Applemen earn the overall team title at the state high school girls wrestling tournament Saturday at the Rod Oldham Athletic Center in Parkersburg.
Curry won the 161-pound weight class, while Stevie Browning won the 185-pound division.
Cabell Midland’s Zoey Salmons (105 pounds) and Loralei Smith (147) won their respective weight classes, while St. Albans’ Caitlyn Ash took the 111 weight class.