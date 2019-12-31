Tynice Martin had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead West Virginia to a 68-62 women’s basketball victory against visiting Cornell Tuesday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
Kysre Gondrezick added 14 points and Kari Niblack 10 for the Mountaineers (10-1), who led 37-25 at halftime. Maisden Smith had a team-high five assists.
Samantha Widmann paced Cornell (6-5) by scoring 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds. The Big Red were forced into 20 turnovers and limited to 40 percent shooting.
Earlier in the day, the USA Today Top 25 coaches poll was released, and Mountaineers remained at No. 21, one of two Big 12 schools in the rankings along with No. 6 Baylor.
•••
PREP BASKETBALL: John Blankenship dropped in 21 points as Lincoln County ran its winning streak to five straight games Tuesday afternoon with an 83-42 boys basketball victory at Sissonville.
Also for the Panthers (6-2), Jayse Tully and Will Carpenter each had 15 points and Isaiah Koontz 14.
For the Indians (1-6), Dylan Griffith scored 13 points and Brody Danberry 11.
Wayne 58, Lincoln County 39: Jasmine Tabor scored 16 points and Alanna Eves 14 as the Pioneers picked up a road victory Monday in girls basketball. For the Panthers, Kiaura Henderson had 10 points.
•••
WVU WRESTLING: West Virginia’s Noah Adams has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the first conference honor for the sophomore.
Adams extended his winning streak to 16 matches after going a perfect 4-0 and helping the Mountaineers to three team victories.
•••
PREAST NAMED TO POST: Jeff Preast of Charleston has been hired as the program director for the First Tee of West Virginia organization that introduces golf to youngsters.
Preast, who has been the coach of the Coonskin Park program for the past two years, leaves the Logan County school system, where he has worked for more than five years.