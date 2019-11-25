The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the nation in the latest Aossicated Press Poll, released Monday.
The Mountaineers (4-0) received 100 points, and moved up two spots from last week. WVU is one of two ranked Big 12 schools, as defending national champion Baylor is ranked No. 2.
WVU travels to Cancun, Mexico for the 2019 Cancun Challenge beginning Thursday at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Mountaineers are scheduled to play Creighton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and New Mexico on Friday.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers released their 2020 baseball schedule, highlighted by 24 home games and four Big 12 series at Monongalia County Ballpark. WVU plays its home opener on February 18th against Canisius.
WVU has home series against Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Baylor. The Mountaineers will play 17 games against teams that qualified for the NCAA tournament last season.
Last season, the Mountaineers had one of the most successful seasons in program history, finishing 38-22, the second most wins in program history. WVU hosted its first NCAA Regional since 1955.