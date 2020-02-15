Tynice Martin scored eight of her team-high 22 points in the final 10 minutes to lift the West Virginia University women’s basketball team to a 67-60 win over Texas Tech Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
Martin sank all eight of her free throws on the afternoon, and went 6 for 6 at the foul line down the stretch to move the Mountaineers to 15-8 (5-7 Big 12 Conference).
Kari Niblack donated 15 points and 12 rebounds and Madison Smith added 13 points for WVU. Also for West Virginia, Esmery Martinez notched six points and 10 boards.
Adrayah Adams led the Red Raiders with 15 points, while Brittany Brewer recorded 12 points and 13 boards and Alexis Tucker tacked on 12 points.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Marshall University women’s basketball team defeated UTEP 77-66 Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall (11-13, 6-7 Conference USA) executed well on both ends against UTEP’s tough schemes and fought through its own mistakes to build on its advantage as the game grew on.
Kristen Mayo led Marshall on both ends on Saturday, scoring 17 points, including a dagger 3-pointer with 1:13 left that ended a mini-rally by the UTEP (13-11, 6-7 Conference USA).
Mayo and Taylor Pearson to combined for 22 of Marshall’s 24 points in the fourth quarter with Pearson scoring nine straight and 12 of her 14 points in the period as the Herd closed out its fourth in five games.
Marshall now takes momentum into a road contest at Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
•••
WVU RIFLE: The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team suffered its first Great America Rifle Conference (GARC) loss of the season, as the Mountaineers fell, 4723-4712, to No. 1-ranked Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building, in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (9-1, 7-1 GARC) were swept by the Wildcats (16-0, 7-0 GARC) in both guns, with UK winning smallbore, 2340-2335, and air rifle, 2383-2377.
By virtue of Saturday’s win, Kentucky claimed the GARC regular-season title for the first time since 2013. West Virginia, who won the last six conference regular-season crowns, suffered its first regular-season loss since falling, 4706-4705, at Alaska-Fairbanks on Feb. 1, 2015. Despite the loss, WVU holds a 20-10 all-time series lead over UK.
Kentucky’s Mary Tucker shot 1193 and finished first overall, while teammate Will Shaner totaled 1190 and placed second.
Sophomore Verena Zaisberger paced the Mountaineers with a personal-best aggregate total of 1179 and placed third overall, while junior Sarah Osborn finished second on the team and fourth overall with combined scores of 1178.
nnn
MARSHALL BASEBALL: The Marshall University baseball team lost 10-0 to No. 4 Florida Saturday afternoon at Alfred A. McKethan Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
The Gators clinch the series win and move to 2-0 on the season. The Herd falls to 0-2.
Scoreless after three innings, Florida plated three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, and five in the seventh to pull away.
Brady Choban took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and struck out two against three walks in four innings.
The Gators’ Jack Leftwich fanned eight and scattered three hits in six innings to get the win.
Luke Edwards, Peter Hutzal and Jordon Billups each singled for the Herd.
Marshall and Florida finish up their series Sunday at 1 p.m.
nnn
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: Aly Harrell drove in eight runs on the afternoon as the Marshall University softball team picked up two wins at the Chattanooga Challenge Saturday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Herd edged Ohio 6-5 in the first game, before cruising to a 6-1 win over Tennessee Tech in the nightcap.
In the first game, Aly Harrell came through for Marshall, smacking a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to springboard the Herd to the win.
Harrell finished 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, while teammate Rachel Rousseau went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
In the second game, Laney Jones picked up the win for Marshall, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out five in a complete game.
Harrell stayed hot for the Herd (4-3), going 4 for 4 with a double, a home run, and four RBIs, while Saige Pye went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Marshall squares off with Indiana State Sunday at 10 a.m.