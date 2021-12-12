The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated James Madison 75-68 Sunday afternoon in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

KK Deans led West Virginia (6-2) scoring attack with 17 points, while Kari Niblack (15 points) and Esmery Martinez (10) also reached double figures. Martinez also tallied a game-high 14 rebounds.

The Mountaineers began overtime on a 7-1 run but James Madison answered with a 5-0 run of its own. WVU clinched the win by outscoring JMU 6-0 the rest of the way.

MARSHALL WOMEN LOSE TO BONNIES: Marshall jumped out to a 17-4 lead but could not hold off a rally as St. Bonaventure earned a 50-47 win Sunday in Olean, New York.

Savannah Wheeler scored 18 points to lead Marshall (3-4). Kennedi Colclough added 11.

Asianae Johnson finished with 18 points to lead St. Bonaventure (7-3).

Tags