The West Virginia University women's basketball team defeated James Madison 75-68 Sunday afternoon in Harrisonburg, Virginia.KK Deans led West Virginia (6-2) scoring attack with 17 points, while Kari Niblack (15 points) and Esmery Martinez (10) also reached double figures. Martinez also tallied a game-high 14 rebounds.The Mountaineers began overtime on a 7-1 run but James Madison answered with a 5-0 run of its own. WVU clinched the win by outscoring JMU 6-0 the rest of the way.MARSHALL WOMEN LOSE TO BONNIES: Marshall jumped out to a 17-4 lead but could not hold off a rally as St. Bonaventure earned a 50-47 win Sunday in Olean, New York.Savannah Wheeler scored 18 points to lead Marshall (3-4). Kennedi Colclough added 11.Asianae Johnson finished with 18 points to lead St. Bonaventure (7-3).