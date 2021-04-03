Isabella Sibley scored at the 85:45 mark for the game’s only goal as the No. 4-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team defeated No. 10 Virginia 1-0 Saturday in Morgantown.
Lauren Segalla and Lilly McCarthy assisted on Sibley’s goal for WVU (10-2). Virginia fell to 10-4-1.
It was the WVU women’s second win over a top 10 team this season. The Mountaineers notched a 3-2 win over then-No. 5 Duke last Saturday.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers dropped the series finale to No. 16 Oklahoma State 21-11 in eight innings Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
In the rubber game of a three-game, weekend set, the Mountaineers scored runs in seven different innings but allowed a 10-run third to the Cowboys to create a deficit it couldn’t overcome. WVU finished with 11 runs on 10 hits with two errors, while OSU tallied 21 runs on 13 hits and two errors.
WVU (11-11, 3-3 Big 12) got a two-run home run from Paul McIntosh to take and early lead before the Cowboys (18-7-1, 6-3) responded with their 10-run frame. Kevin Brophy smacked his team-leading fifth home run of the campaign in the top of the fifth for WVU.
•••
MARSHALL BASEBALL: The Thundering Herd lost a Conference USA doubleheader to Old Dominion Saturday, falling 8-7 in the first game and 8-0 in the second at George Smailes Field at the YMCA Kennedy Center to drop to 4-14 overall and 0-7 in C-USA.
Marshall led 3-0 in the first game but the Monarchs (20-5, 6-1) rallied to tie 3-3 in the second, then added a pair of runs in the third to take a 5-3 lead. Geordon Blanton smashed a home run to left and Inskeep added an RBI double as Marshall rallied for a 5-5 tie, but ODU scored three times in the fifth to pull away.
In game two, Hunter Gregory (3-0) dominated Marshall, hurling a two-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking one.
•••
WVSU BASEBALL: Wheeling swept a doubleheader from the Yellowjackets, winning 10-3 and 5-4 Saturday in Institute.
WVSU drops to 12-6 on the year and 9-3 in Mountain East Conference play. Wheeling Central has the same records.
In the first game, the Cardinals put up a seven-run first inning to grab control. WVSU’s Ethan Lauchart turned in six innings of relief, striking out eight and surrendering just one walk.
State had a 4-2 lead through five innings of the second game, but Wheeling came up with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to get the sweep.
•••
WVSU SOFTBALL: West Virginia State swept Glenville State by scores of 10-0 and 8-2 Saturday in Glenville. The Yellow Jackets improved to 12-6 overall and 9-1 in the Mountain East Conference while GSC fell to 4-19, 1-11.
Junior Kasey Murphy threw five scoreless innings to pick up her fifth win in the first game. In the second game, freshman Autumn Thompson improved to 5-1 in the circle this season with a four-hitter.