The West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned an at-large bid in the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship, the selection committee announced on Monday.
With the selection, the Mountaineers qualified for their 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament, good for the fifth-longest streak in the nation. WVU is 23-17-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and earned the No. 5 overall seed in this year’s event.
The Mountaineers grabbed a first-round bye and await the Rice-Furman winner in the Second Round on May 1, in Cary, North Carolina. The Owls (12-2-1) earned an automatic bid after winning the Conference USA championship, while Furman (8-0-2) won the Southern Conference.
WVU finished the 2020-21 regular season with a 10-2-1 mark, including 7-2 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers were unbeaten in the spring, finishing 3-0-1 with a pair of top-10 wins. West Virginia has now won at least 10 games in each of the last 21 seasons.
POWER BASEBALL: West Virginia Power baseball is returning to Charleston, and single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at Appalachian Power Park and www.wvpower.com.
Fans are invited to the park to purchase tickets, enjoy free hot dogs and refreshments on the concourse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Box Seats for the 2021 season will return at just $8 a ticket in advance of game day.
Fireworks will light up the sky every Wednesday and Saturday this season, and fans can bring their pets to the park every Friday (not including opening day) to celebrate Furry Friends Friday.
New to the ballpark this season is Family Funday Sunday which features two dollars off all tickets and one-dollar hotdogs.
The full 2021 promotional calendar is set to be released Friday.
WVU FOOTBALL: West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring football game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. A portion of the proceeds will once again benefit WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 each online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online and in advance to avoid lines at the ticket windows on game day.
All tickets will be delivered via mobile ticketing. Tickets will primarily be available in blocks of two and four seats. All seating will be reserved and physically distanced. Fans will be able to select seats using the “Pick Your Own Seat” function when purchasing online.
For more information, visit WVUsports.com/mobiletickets.
The stadium will operate at approximately 25% capacity as part of the health, safety and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.