Jackson Wolf struck out 11 and allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings as the West Virginia University baseball team opened its series against Oklahoma with a 7-1 victory Friday night at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.
West Virginia improves to 17-21 (7-12 Big 12 Conference), while Oklahoma slips to 22-22 (6-10).
Wolf improved his record to 4-5 on the season. WVU reliever Noah Short tossed two hitless innings, striking out two.
Nathan Blasick led the Mountaineers at the plate, smacking a three-run home run, while Paul McIntosh went 2 for 4 with a homer and an RBI. Also for WVU, Matt McCormick hit an RBI double and Hudson Byorick went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Conor McKenna drove in the lone run for the Sooners.
The teams conclude their series Saturday with a doubleheader. The first game is set for 3 p.m.
WVSU SOFTBALL: West Virginia State University picked up two wins in the opening round of the Mountain East Conference tournament Friday in Salem, Virginia.
The Yellow Jackets, the top seed in the MEC South Division, earned a 4-1 win over Notre Dame in the first game before edging Fairmont State 5-2 in the nightcap. WVSU advances to take on West Liberty Saturday at 2 p.m.
In the first game, State plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim the win.
Kasey Murphy got the win in the circle for WVSU, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out three in a complete game.
Paige Scruggs led the Yellow Jackets at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Emily Moore drove in a run and Autumn Thompson collected two hits.
In the second game, State again flexed its muscle in the sixth inning, this time scoring five runs to overcome a two-run deficit and get the win.
Thompson notched the win for WVSU, yielding two runs on seven hits and striking out one in a complete game.
Moore, Scruggs, Thompson and Madison Rafuson each drove in a run, while Moore and Thompson both doubled.
CHARLESTON SOFTBALL: The University of Charleston suffered a pair of losses in the opening round of the Mountain East Conference tournament Friday in Salem, Virginia.
The Golden Eagles dropped a 3-2 decision to Fairmont State in the first game before falling to West Virginia Wesleyan 5-0 in the second game.
Charleston finishes its season at 30-14.
In the first game, Fairmont scored a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh to outlast UC.
Hannah Rose recorded a two-run double for UC, while Karli Pinkerton and Gracie Donato each tallied two hits.
In the nightcap, King belted an RBI double for the Bobcats.