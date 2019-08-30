Ethan Shim’s early second-half goal proved to be the game-winner as the No. 20 West Virginia University’s men’s soccer team opened its season with a 1-0 win over Monmouth Friday afternoon at Hesse Field on the Great Lawn in West Long Branch, New Jersey.
After several chances, the Mountaineers finally broke through in the 51st minute. WVU’s Kecin Morris sent a long ball into the box, which was played by Shim. Despite battling a Hawks defender, Shim kissed the ball off the post to give WVU a 1-0 lead.
West Virginia keeper Steven Tekesky registered two more big saves down the stretch to seal the win and earn the shutout. He finished with three stops.
The Mountaineers held an 18-6 advantage in shots, including 8-3 on shots on goal.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: The Marshall University volleyball team opened its season with a win over UT-Martin Friday at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The Herd swept the Skyhawks (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) to give new coach Ari Arganus her first Marshall win.
Ciara Debell led the way for the Herd with 16 kills, including 10 in the first set, while sophomore Sarah Schank tied her career-high with 11 kills. Marshall sophomore Gabrielle Coulter tallied 23 assists, and senior Amber Weber recorded 11 digs to lead the defense.
•••
PREP GOLF: Joseph Kalaskey and Colton Gillespie each carded a 37 to help George Washington edge Capital 115-114 Wednesday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.
Anderson Goldman recorded a 41 for the Patriots. The Cougars’ Jace Ranson earned medalist honors, shooting a 35, while Noah Mitchell tallied a 38 and Joe Kramer recorded a 41.