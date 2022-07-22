Area soccer: West Virginia United ousts Nona FC in first round of playoffs Staff report Jul 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Virginia United of the USL League Two, earned a big playoff upset on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.United, the No. 8 seed, scored late in the first half and early in the second half to take a 2-1 win over No. 1-seeded Nona to advance to the next round of the Southern Conference regional.The first goal was off the foot of Harei Maeda, assisted by Campbell Strong in the 45th minute. Then, in the 53rd minute, Martjin Smith gave United the eventual game-winning goal.United will play in the Southern Conference semifinals on Sunday in Knoxville. United will play the winner of Friday evening’s matchup between Texas United and One Knoxville FC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nona Fc Playoff West Virginia Sport Football Southern Conference Goal First Round United Trending Now Articles ArticlesDarryl Talley to announce Pro Football Hall of Fame Campaign at Little CreekWest Virginia foster care system lawsuit revived by courtThe Basketball Tournament rolls back into townDear Abby: Half-century of friendship ends abruptly over new beauFive burning WVU questions: Can JT Daniels live up to the hype?WV man dies in custody after sister awakens from coma, ID's him as assailantWVU opponent preview: Loaded Kansas State could be league's sleeperCharleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebookExcess levy proposal to include funds for security at Kanawha schoolsDEP indicates it won't reassess PFAS discharge limits until permit reissuances despite sharply lower new EPA advisory levels