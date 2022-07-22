Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia United of the USL League Two, earned a big playoff upset on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

United, the No. 8 seed, scored late in the first half and early in the second half to take a 2-1 win over No. 1-seeded Nona to advance to the next round of the Southern Conference regional.

